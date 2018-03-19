Cattle colony is a ploy to colonize South-South – Varsity Don

Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – A university lecturer and consultant to the Delta State Government on Education, Prof Patrick Muoboghare, has described moves to create cattle colonies in the South-South part of the country as a ploy by the North to “colonise the South-South.”

Prof Muoboghare, a former Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, made the disclosure, weekend, during an empowerment sensitization program organized by the Delta Democratic Trust, DDT at Ovwor, Ughelli South local government area of the state.

Speaking on the essence of the program, convener of the group, Sen. Emmanuel Aguariawvodo, explained that it became paramount to equip the people on how to go back to their farms and make themselves useful rather than waiting for handouts from the government.

Muoboghare, alongside other resource persons like Dr. Idodo Umeh and Executive Consultant of Songhai Delta, Dr. Theo Okpidi, spoke on the importance of agriculture as an avenue for wealth creation.

In his remarks, the university don while condemning moves for the establishment of cattle colonies in the South-South, said: “It is obvious that the North value their cattle more than human lives and that is why we are solidly behind Governor Ifeanyi Okowa that no inch of land in Delta State would be ceded for cattle colonies.

“If cattle colonies or ranches should be established in Delta, it must be established for the Deltans and not for Fulanis else, how can you create route to where does not belong to you?”