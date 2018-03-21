C & F appoints Udoh Head of Business Development & Operations

By Princewill Ekwujuru

C&F Porter Novelli has appointed Ini Udoh as its Head of Business Development and Operations, with responsibilities for leading business, growing client relationships, driving change, championing campaigns and delivering growth for both clients and agency.

Udoh joined C&F Porter Novelli from Vlisco Netherlands B.V Nigeria where he was the Western Regional Channel Marketing/Wholesale Manager in charge of the management of over 87 business partners which comprise distributors, boutiques and retailers in the region. He also had P&L responsibility and played a major role in realising the company’s sales target.

Before that, Udoh served as Senior Sales Manager/Country Account Manager (Nigeria), for Kirusa Inc. a global leader in providing communication solutions over data networks for consumers and enterprises where he was responsible for the company’s Nigerian entry plan and overall general operations management including partnerships with all the major Telcos.