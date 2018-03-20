Building collapse: Stakeholders call for death penalty

By Emma Una

CALABAR— TO stem the high incidence of building collapse in Nigeria, stakeholders in the construction industry have called on the Federal Government to mete out stiff penalty, including life sentences and death on persons who cause a building or road to collapse.

The stakeholders, among them representatives of builders, building materials manufacturers, town planners, building materials merchants and Standards Organisation, SON, made the call in Calabar, Cross River State in a communiqué at the end of one-day workshop on Increased Awareness on Building Collapse in Nigeria, stating that the frequency of building collapse in the country was causing enormous loss of lives and resources, which deserves drastic action to stem the occurrence.

The communiqué by Michael Ogbuji, SON Coordinator in Cross River State, Mr Victor Egharevba of Lafarge Africa, Festus Mbom of Building Materials Traders Association and Abanna Edim of Cross River State Ministry of Lands, said: “Negligence, faulty designs, quackery, granting of illegal approvals, sub-standard materials such as blocks, iron rods, untested construction methods are all major contributors to building collapse and these are all human factors.

“Therefore, stiffer punitive measures, including death penalty, should be taken against persons responsible for the collapse of any building in the country.”