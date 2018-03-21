Buhari sends ministers to Dapchi , as Lai Mohammed says it is actually 91 girls

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday, dispatched three ministers to Dapchi to assess the true situation of events and come with updates on the development.

President Buhari’s action was as a result of the release of 91 out of the 110 abducted girls of Dapchi school in Yobe State by Boko Haram.

The ministers dispatched by President Buhari are the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Khadijat Bukar Abba (Foreign Affairs, State) and Abdulrahman Dambazzau, Interior.

According to the Information Minister, Mohammed, 91 of the 110 schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram on February 19 in Dapchi, Yobe State were released unconditionally in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

Fielding questions from journalists in the State House, Abuja, he said contrary to initial information that 105 of the girls were released, it was actually 91 girls and a boy that were released by the insurgents.

Mohammed said the girls were released by Boko Haram without any condition attached to it, pointing out that the release did not cost the government anything.

Details later