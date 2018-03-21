Breaking News
Breaking: Bandits kill soldiers Kaduna

By Ben Agande
Kaduna – There are reports that over ten soldiers were on Tuesday night killed by armed bandits in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna state.

Though there has been no official confirmation from the military high command in Kaduna state, sources in the village as well as security services confirmed to Vanguard that “there were serious security issues” in Birnin Gwari on Tuesday night.

Birnin Gwari is a notorious haven for armed bandits, majorly cattle rustlers who have been displaced from Zamfara and surrounding states.

