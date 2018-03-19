Breaking News
Breaking: IGP Idris withdraws men from VIPs

On 2:01 pmIn News by adekunleComments

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the immediate withdrawal of police officers attached to VIPs, political office holders.

Ibrahim Idris, IGP

More details soon


