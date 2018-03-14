Breaking: 2019 Election timetable : Court stops NASS from overriding Buhari

……orders parties to maintain status quo

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, on Wednesday, restrained the National Assembly from taking further action on the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2018, which President Muhammadu Buhari declined to assent to, pending the determination of a suit that was filed before it by Accord Party.

The court, in a ruling delivered by Justice Ahmed Mohammed, ordered all the parties to maintain status quo antebellum, “at least between now and the next adjourned date”.

Justice Mohammed invoked section 6(6) of the 1999 constitution, as amended, which he said empowered the court to protect the Res (subject matter) of the substantive suit pending before it.

He adjourned the case till Tuesday next week, even as directed the service of hearing notice on the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, who though listed as the 2nd Defendant in the matter, was not represented in court.

