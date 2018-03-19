Brazil to train at Tottenham

Brazil have signed an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur to use the London Premier League club’s facilities ahead of this year’s World Cup in Russia, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Monday.

The five-times World Cup winners will train in London for friendlies against Croatia on June 3, at an English venue yet to be decided, and Austria on June 10 in Vienna.

“In addition to the friendlies, a partnership has been made official with Tottenham FC, who will make their facilities available for training as from May 28,” the CBF said in a statement.

Brazil kick off their World Cup campaign against Switzerland on June 17 before facing Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E.

They play friendlies against World Cup hosts Russia in Moscow on Friday and reigning champions Germany in Berlin four days later.