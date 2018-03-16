Boko Haram kidnaps 8 in Oyo

By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan—SOME people suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists, yesterday, blocked a bus plying Igboho-Igbeti Road and reportedly abducted eight passengers from the bus.

According to a source, the armed men were said to have emerged from a bush at Old Oyo National Park, blocked the bus, ordered the passengers to alight and board another vehicle they parked by the roadside.

Before forcing the victims into the waiting bus, the armed bandits reportedly held them hostage in the bush for some minutes before they drove away with them.

The source said the occupants of the bus were Igboho and Ogbooro indigenes.

Contacted, Oyo State Public Relations Officer, Adekunle Ajisebutu, confirmed it but differed on the number of kidnapped victims.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abiodun Odude, had deployed his men to the area to search for the kidnapped victims.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, told Vanguard: “People in the area are now living in fear as there has been an influx of strange people.”