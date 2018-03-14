Besiktas v Bayern: Munich starting line-ups

Besiktas v Bayern: Starting line-ups for the Champions League last 16, second leg between Besiktas and Bayern Munich (0-5 on aggregate) in Istanbul on Wednesday (kick-off 1700 GMT):
Besiktas (4-4-2)
Tolga Zengin (capt) – Caner Erkin, Necip Uysal, Gary Medel, Gokhan Gonul – Jeremain Lens, Tolgay Arslan, Oguzhan Ozyakup, Ricardo Queresma – Mustafa Pektemek, Vagner Love
Coach: Senol Gunes (TUR)
Bayern Munich (4-3-3)
Sven Ulreich – David Alaba, Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng, Rafinha – Arturo Vidal, Javi Martinez, Thiago Alcantara – Franck Ribery, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Mueller (capt)
Coach: Jupp Heynckes (GER)
Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)
