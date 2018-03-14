Breaking News
Besiktas v Bayern: Munich starting line-ups

On 5:23 pmIn Sports by adekunleComments

Besiktas v Bayern: Starting line-ups for the Champions League last 16, second leg between Besiktas and Bayern Munich (0-5 on aggregate) in Istanbul on Wednesday (kick-off 1700 GMT):

Bayern’s team celebrates with a mock-trophy becoming the new German champion after the German first division Bundesliga football match between VfL Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich on April 29, 2017 in Wolfsburg, northern Germany.
Bayern Munich won a fifth consecutive German league title. / AFP PHOTO

Besiktas (4-4-2)

Tolga Zengin (capt) – Caner Erkin, Necip Uysal, Gary Medel, Gokhan Gonul – Jeremain Lens, Tolgay Arslan, Oguzhan Ozyakup, Ricardo Queresma – Mustafa Pektemek, Vagner Love

Coach: Senol Gunes (TUR)

Bayern Munich (4-3-3)

Sven Ulreich – David Alaba, Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng, Rafinha – Arturo Vidal, Javi Martinez, Thiago Alcantara – Franck Ribery, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Mueller (capt)

Coach: Jupp Heynckes (GER)

Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)
