Besiktas v Bayern: Munich starting line-ups

Besiktas v Bayern: Starting line-ups for the Champions League last 16, second leg between Besiktas and Bayern Munich (0-5 on aggregate) in Istanbul on Wednesday (kick-off 1700 GMT):



Besiktas (4-4-2)

Tolga Zengin (capt) – Caner Erkin, Necip Uysal, Gary Medel, Gokhan Gonul – Jeremain Lens, Tolgay Arslan, Oguzhan Ozyakup, Ricardo Queresma – Mustafa Pektemek, Vagner Love

Coach: Senol Gunes (TUR)

Bayern Munich (4-3-3)

Sven Ulreich – David Alaba, Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng, Rafinha – Arturo Vidal, Javi Martinez, Thiago Alcantara – Franck Ribery, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Mueller (capt)

Coach: Jupp Heynckes (GER)

Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)

