BBNaija: Alex Slams Cee-C ,Tobi For Always Fighting

BBNaija housemate, Asogwa Alexandra, popularly known as Alex, has blasted fellow housemates, Tobi and Cee-C, over their frequent quarrels disturbing other housemates after Saturday night parties.

She expressed her displeasure with their behaviour after the duo engaged in a near-fight argument on Saturday, making it the third Saturday in a roll.

Cee-C, who used to be Tobi’s strategic partner, accused Tobi of calling her a bitch. She also added that she does not like being the topic of conversations in the house.

Alex, who could no longer bear the disturbance, warned both housemates not to bring “today’s fight into the house.”

She told them to settle their problems outside at the lounge before coming in.

“Last Saturday, you disturbed everyone with your fight. You made people not to sleep but this time, I won’t allow it. Is it now every Saturday thing? Does it mean we won’t have our rest in this house again?”

“Tobi, Cee-C it’s now becoming a trend after Saturday parties. Creating a drama every Saturday after the party is now boring. People will not understand that you guys are quarreling, It is exhausting for the viewers, I will advice you people to just go and sleep.

“You guys are very tiring. If I was watching you at home, I will be bored and just turn off my TV after the Saturday party,” she said.

Later on, Alex was heard telling Rico, “See, today’s own won’t be funny.

“If they think this house belongs to them, let them come in here with their fight and make noise. You’ll see what I’ll do to them. Can you imagine? They did it last Saturday and today again.”

Alex has been described by BBN viewers as the life of the weekly party. She is always on top of her game when it comes to dancing.

Housemates have been playing individually since they were unpaired. As it is, no housemate will be blamed for the eviction of their strategic partner from the house.

All housemates except Rico Swavey and Nina who is the Head of House(HoH) have been nominated for possible eviction tonight.

Rico who was BamBam’s partner, is the only housemate who has never been up for nomination thereby making his chances of winning the grand prize high.

Nina was able to save herself from nomination with her power of being the HoH.

The live eviction show airs every Sunday by 7pm, Central African Time