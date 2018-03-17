Bauchi Senator, Wakili, passes away

Bauchi – The Senator representing Bauchi South District, Malam Ali Wakili,(APC) passed away in the early hours of Saturday.

One of his aides, Malam Lalaye Suleiman, a Personal Assistant, who confirmed his death in Bauchi, said the lawmaker died in his Abuja residence after brief ailment.

He said the deceased would be buried in Abuja, and that his family and relations had left Bauchi to attend the funeral prayers.

Wakili, aged 58 and a retired Comptroller of Customs, defeated the former Governor of the State, Malam Isa Yuguda during the 2015 elections, to become the senator representing Bauchi South.

He attended Lere Primary School in Tafawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State from 1965 to 1972, proceeded to Government Secondary, School Damaturu in the then Borno, from 1972 to 1977,where he obtained his Senior School Certificate.

From 1977 to 1979, he attended Bauchi College of Arts and Science and subsequently proceeded to Bayero University, Kano for his Degree course, graduating in 1982.

He also attended the Nigerian Custom Training School, Lagos in 1984 and thereafter rose to the position of Comptroller of Customs in 1996 and retired in 2009. .

The late lawmaker, a member of the National Institute, left behind two wives, 10 children and other relations.

Until his death, he was the Chairman, Senate Committee on Poverty Alleviation as well as member, Senate Committee on Air Force. (NAN)