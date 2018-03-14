Average price of petrol at N173 — NBS

Kerosene drops marginally

By Prince Okafor

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, yesterday said average price paid by consumers for Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, popularly known as petrol, increased by 15.1 percent year-on-year, YoY, and 9.6 percent month-on-month, MoM, to N172.5 in February 2018.

The report further stated that states with the highest average price of petrol are Plateau, N206.82; Osun, N201.29 and Edo at N200.83, while states with the lowest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) are Katsina, N145.00; Abuja, N145.00 and Kogi (N147.06).

However, NBS reported that the average price paid by consumers for automotive gas oil (diesel) decreased by 1.84 percent MoM and 15.84 percent YoY to N209.89 in February 2018.

While Sokoto, Yobe and Taraba states recorded the highest average price of the products at N264.00, N238.00 and N232.00 respectively, Ogun, Ondo and Abia recorded the lowest average price of diesel at N190.63, N190.00 and N190.00 respectively in February.

Also, the average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene decreased by 0.10 percent MoM and decreased by 18.12 percent YoY to N288.57 in February 2018.

States with the highest average price per litre of kerosene include Plateau, N319.44; Nassarawa, N316.67 and Bayelsa at N315.28.

States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene include Kebbi, N257.29; Oyo, N260.53 and Niger at N262.