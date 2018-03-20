Army to evict Delta community for barracks

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Indigenes of Ohorhe 1 community, Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State, have sent an SOS to President Muhammadu Buhari over threat by the Nigerian Army to evict them from their community over claim that the area had been earmarked for an Army barracks.

They said the Army recently came to erect signpost in some area with inscriptions “Army land, keep off.”

Mr. Silver Ofugara, an indigene, who spoke to Vanguard said: “My parents are from this community. The Army eviction notice is a threat to my citizenship. If the Army takes over this land, then I am no longer a Nigerian.”

Another indigene, Chief Julius Oghojamuni, pleaded with the Federal Government to wade into the matter and direct the Army to leave their community alone.

He said: “The Army came and asked us to move out in one week, that our community was for Army Barracks. We were all surprised.

“We ran to our king, while the senior man in our community ran to the Orodje of Okpe, General Mujakpero (retd), because his mother is from Okpe.

“The Orodje went to Abuja and when he came back, the soldiers were asked to clean the marks they inscribed on our walls.

“However, they kept disturbing us, so we rushed to court; nothing has come from the court till date.

“Surprisingly, soldiers came back to our community recently, saying they had been told not to move in and for now.

“They came again, taking photographs of the community. They warned us not to build and that if we did, they will destroy the building.

“They came again few days ago with signboards asking us to keep off the community that it is Army land.”

Army reacts

When Vanguard contacted spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, he said: “I have not heard of it. I will find out. I will call the military location in that state and from 4 Brigade Benin City to find out.”