APC will win Abia in 2019—Kalu

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—APC chieftain and former governor of Abia State, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu Wednesday, boasted that the party would win Abia State in the 2019 elections, saying the party has mobilized enough to give the ruling PDP run for its money.

Kalu also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for effectively carrying out the ongoing continuous voters’ registration exercise, as according to him, reports from his community was impressive.

The former governor, who spoke to journalists at his Igbere, Bende Council country home, of Abia State, shortly after hosting the executive committee members of the party in the 17 councils, however said he hoped that the exercise was going well in other communities in the State.

“This meeting was to reassess the ongoing voters’ registration exercise. We met with the party leaders in the 17 Local Government Areas to brief us on how the exercise is going. We will take stock and report to the State executive committee of the party. We will meet again in two months for another review.

“We are working hard and building the party to be very strong to win election in 2019. We are going to give to give PDP a run for their money in Abia. We will take over Abia. PDP rigging formula will end in 2019. If you rig you will be lynched.

“You saw what happened in Anambra State, votes will count here. All the result-writing formula of the PDP has ended in Abia State, it is dead on arrival. Votes will count this time. Anybody who tries to rig will be lynched because is crimianal.

“Remember that I promised President Buhari 75% of the votes in the South East and we will do it”, Kalu said.