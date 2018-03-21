APC constitutes team to broker truce between NASS, presidency

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – THE All Progressives Congress, APC, is to constitute a committee to mediate differences between the executive and legislative branches of government, it emerged on Wednesday.

The resolution followed a meeting between the national leadership of the party and the Senate caucus of the party.

The meeting as gathered was to ensure that APC members do not override the presidential veto on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

The national leadership of the party was led to the meeting by the National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun while Senate President Bukola Saraki led the Senate caucus. The meeting which lasted for two and half hours, resolved to constitute an all encompassing team to look into differences between the two arms of government.

Addressing Journalists, following the meeting, Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan ( APC Yobe North) at a media briefing, said the mediation tem would be drawn from the executive, legislative, APC governors and the party secretariat.

He said the team would be charged with the responsibility of reducing the level of misunderstanding among members of the party across board, adding that it was good for the party to raise the team, to look into disagreements at different levels of the party in order not to allow disagreements cause problems for the party ahead of the 2019 General Elections.

He said: “The purpose of the meeting was to discuss happenings in the party across the country, across all levels of government. Senators took turn to express the way out of some of the issues bedeviling the party and I believe that it was a worthwhile, very frank discussion.

“The party will soon constitute a team that will comprise of the executive, the legislature, the party itself and representatives from our governors and we have 24 of them.

“We are very happy as a caucus that the interaction was worthwhile and I am sure our party was also glad to be here with us this afternoon.

“We as members of the National Assembly will remain committed to ensuring that we continue to support the change agenda of our administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The party is the platform for all of us, both the legislative and executive and in my own view the party has done well by coming.

“This is our party, this is our government, this is our administration. We shouldn’t be fighting dirty in the open”.

In his opening remarks before the closed door meeting, Odigie- Oyegun noted that the meeting was aimed at discussing generally issues that have arisen in the polity in recent times.

“We hope to have a better party after the meeting”, he said.

