Why Ambode deserves second term, by commissioner

The Lagos State Commissioner for Employment and Wealth Creation, Pharm (Mrs) Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf has said Governor Akinwunmi Ambode deserved re-election for his giant strides in the socio-economic and infrastructural development of the State.

Akinbile-Yussuf said Ambode’s all-inclusive policy has engendered massive turn-around of the State through provision of goods roads, proactive health institutions, security, schools in all parts of the State in the last 36 months of his government.

She said: ‘’ Governor Akinwunmi Ambode deserves another term in office because his achievements are visible to Lagosians. He has been able to touch all facets of development through his all-inclusive policy. He has been able to reduce insecurity in the State through provision of multi-billion naira equipment including vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles, helicopters, boats for security.

‘’In Alimosho Local Government Area where I come from, the governor has built almost 40 good roads including a flyover bridge in Abule Egba, Command Road, Aboru Road and a link bridge with Mosan, a state of the art health centre in Aboru within 36 months. Apart from that, many schools had been built and rehabilitated in the council area. One of them is Oke Ishagun Secondary School, which was recently commissioned by the Deputy Governor.”

She disclosed that the people of Alimosho are solidly behind the governor in his re-election bid, noting that Ambode would overwhelmingly defeat his opponents at the 2019 poll.