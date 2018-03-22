Alisimie community holds annual confab

THE 63rd Annual General Conference of the people of Alisimie Idumu-Itenei Community in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, comes up on March 30, 2018.

According to a statement by the Chairman of Alisimie Central Executive Committee, Mr. Philip Bitokwu and the Secretary, Mr. Festus Alizuor, the conference will take place at Alisimie Town Hall in Idumukwu, Alisimie-Agbor.

The statement said elders and chiefs in the various villages of Alisimie Idumu-Itenei community, as well as their subjects are expected to attend the conference to discuss ways of stimulating socio-economic and infrastructural growth and development of community.

Also expected to attend the conference are 10 women from each of the nine villages in Alisimie community, representatives of Alisimie Unions and sons and daughters of Alisimie community within the country and in the Diaspora.