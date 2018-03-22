Akeredolu suspends LG boss for misconduct

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE— Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has suspended chairman of the Caretaker Committee for Ondo West Local Government Area, Mr Ebenezer Akinsulire for alleged gross misconduct.

An investigative panel to look into all the allegations leveled against him and came up with appropriate recommendation.

Akinsulire’s suspension was announced in Akure by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Segun Ajiboye.

Ajiboye, in a statement, said: “The Governor’s directive was based on a petition against Akinsulire in which he was alleged of various offences, including gross misconduct.

“Governor Akeredolu has also given directive that the DLGA takes over the running of the affairs of the LGA until further notice.

“The Governor has set up an investigative panel to look into all the allegations leveled against Akinsulire and come up with appropriate recommendation on the matter.

“Akinsulire is expected to hand over all government’s property in his possession.

“The governor warns other political office holders in the State that the administration has zero tolerance for any act that may tarnish the image of the government.”