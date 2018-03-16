Ajimobi vows to rejig education in Oyo

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN—IN his determination to improve education, Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has said that his administration would overhaul the education sector in the state.

The governor said this, yesterday while inspecting the level of completion of work on model schools in the state.

He said: “You will recall that in 2017, we had the best results in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE. No matter the rhetoric of our detractors, we have improved on education in the state. We have the overall best students, both male and female from the state.”

“We are doing Catch the Young, School Feeding Programme supported by the federal government and Oyo State Model Education System Intervention, OYOMESI, aimed at improving the character of students.

“We have also evolved the school governing board to encourage participation of parents, associations, communities and students in the management of schools.”