Airbus expose youths to robotics, aviation programme

By Prisca Sam-Duru

STEM METS Resources says it is committed to STEM Education in Nigeria through a strategic partnership with Airbus Foundation.

The enterprise, a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) focused social enterprise, encourages students to be better problem solvers, innovators, and creative thinkers, while preparing them for varying careers in the future workplace.

The partnership affords Airbus to administer its robotics and aviation program to youths aged 11-16, through its workshop called

Airbus the Little Engineer Workshop A380. The goal of the partnership is to support Nigeria’s efforts in creating a sustainable pipeline of talent for Africa, encouraging students to embrace technology, and ignite a passion in them that can grow into a STEM career.

The founder, STEM METS Resources, Jadesola Adedeji, told Sunday Vanguard,

“STEM is the future for development in Africa and we believe that it is one of the tools needed to fully create a generation of innovators and contribute to sustainable economic development of our nation, Nigeria.

There’s a disconnect between skills required for the future workplace and skills our graduates possess as they enter the workforce – these skills need to be developed in early childhood education and our curricula in Nigeria also needs to reflect this.

It is also very important as a nation, to identify the importance of alternative learning for students and teachers in our schools. Through practical STEM education, young students will be equipped with hands-on skills, to prepare them for their future, and the future of Nigeria as a whole.”