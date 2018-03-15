Agboyi-Ketu endorses Ambode for second term

Amidst Pomps and pageantry, the residents of Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area(LCDA), on Thursday, trooped out en masse to endorse the executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode for a second term in office.

The event was convened by the executive chairman of the local council, Mayor Dele Oshinowo at the council headquarters, Agboyi road, Alapere.

Notable individuals at the program were Onikoro of Oruba,Agboyi 2,High Chief Bakare Adesegun ,Deputy Senatorial Leader, Lagos East APC, Pa Stephen Oyedele, Honorable Member representing Kosofe Constituency 2 in the Lagos State House of Assembly and Hon. Tunde Braimoh.

Others are First Executive Chairperson of the local council, Otunba (Mrs) Yetunde Arobieke, Board Member, Lagos State Audit Commission, Hon. Abiodun Akhigbe, State Deputy Publicity Secretary, Lagos APC, Hon. Abiodun Salami, Chairman,Agboyi-Ketu APC, Alhaji Abiodun Adefolarin.

Others are leaders of religious bodies,artisan group, market men and women, youth group, transport unions amongst others.