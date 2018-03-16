A Note to the ‘HER’ in Our ‘HERO’

By Nelson Omenugha

OUR DEAR QUINTESSENTIAL LADY AND ‘MUMMYLITO’, PROFESSOR KATE AZUKA OMENUGHA

It’s hours left to the end of the first tenure of His Excellency, Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State; an administration you are deeply part of, having served as the Honorable Commissioner for Education.

You worked so hard; having late office hours and sleepless nights to deliver on your mandate of ensuring that the learning needs of all are met through the equitable distribution of resources and making the state become one of the top 3 states with the lowest illiteracy rate in the country. You also got assigned some other duties.

Knowing you – for this four years, you demonstrate unequaled industry, commitment and absolute faith in God. The Home front neither suffered as your effort and care are so visibly adorned in the unity, incredible joy, immense support and spiritual direction you offer to the family. We admire your great sense of responsibility and insatiable taste for scholarship, hardwork and excellence.

In every sense of the word and given the success recorded by Gov Willie Obiano’s administration in this first four years; particularly in Education sector, you exceeded every expectations, yardsticks and helped bring glory to this Government. Under your watch superintended by Gov Obiano, Our long-neglected 11 Technical Colleges were revamped and 6 fully accredited by NBTE; our colossally deserted special education centres came to life and with an improved welfare; the war against criminality in education and miracle centres in our school system was won; Government partnership with the churches was consolidated and further enhanced; ‘Adopt-a-school’ policy was initiated and saw the likes of our own Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo CFR, Chief Obi Jackson of Okija; among others keying in, building infrastructures, procuring facilities and donating to public schools; ‘Safe School initiative’ was instituted and saw the fencing of all public girls boarding schools and supplies of safety and health facilities to all public schools and 166 private schools; ‘Teacher-one-laptop’ drive that witnessed 72% of teachers becoming ICT compliant as against 8% rate the administration met; the education Anthem you initiated and developed to inspire confidence and instil the spirit of excellence in the lives of umu akwukwo ndi Anambra; the everyday ‘1hr Silent reading’ in schools initiated to allow students pick up and read any book of their choice in classroom; teachers’ and staff exposure to local and international trainings including in Singapore, Malaysia and U.K. Indeed, your leadership ushered in credibility, creativity and commitment to the education system in so many ways; achieving so much too numerous to mention in this epistle.

We are sure His Excellency and His amiable wife, Osodieme appreciate this. And so can We say of ndi Anambra; including her religious and traditional institutions. We thank the Governor, Chief Willie Obiano and family for the apparent expression of absolute confidence in you for offering you the appointment to serve ndi Anambra in this very critical Education sector. We remain profoundly grateful to The Churches, Communities and Anambra Education Benefactors for the cooperation and support offered to you and the ministry.

Worthy of mention is our Spiritual Directors; including Archbishop Valerian Okeke; the Catholic, Anglican and Pentecostal Bishops, clergies and religious serving in Anambra State. Key partnering agencies and institutions; including the World Bank, UBEC, Ihezie Foundation, Reading Association of Nigeria, NUT, ANCOPSS, the media are worthy of mention and deserve our gratitude for their faith and steadfastness in supporting your leadership. They saw credibility in the Administration, came and never left. And to your fellow EXCO members, the NWC and State EXCOs of APGA, Senator (Sir) Victor Umeh OFR and APGA National Assembly members, Madam Speaker and members of Anambra State Assembly, all political appointees, civil servants, security agencies, umu akwukwo ndi Anambra, teachers and indefatigable Anambra Education Family, may God richly reward them all and meet each in their individual point of needs.

In all, hold your shoulders high for indeed You done well. You are our HERO and the family is so very proud of you.

For the success of the first term, We return all Glory to God and pray for an eventful outing of the Governor in his second term.

Nneoma anyi, We bless and wish you well in all your future undertakings. Congratulations MUMMYLITO Worldwide.

With deep love from all of us:

Onyii, Ify, Edu, Ndu-Nkem, Obii, Ije-Kcee & your better-half, Ichie Obama Nnobi.

Nelson Omenugha, a PhD student writes from Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool Univeristy, China.