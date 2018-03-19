Student pilot cheats death as aircraft develops problem mid air

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-A Nigerian Air Force student pilot escaped death Monday, when a Diamond 40 Trainer Aircraft he used on a solo mission developed problem mid air in Kaduna State.

The incident, according to the Air Force spokesman, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, in a statement, “was as a result of an airborne emergency.”

Following the development, the student pilot could not fly the aircraft back to the Nigerian Air Force Pilot Training school in Kaduna where he took off from.

The statement by Adesanya read thus:”A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) student pilot has force landed a Diamond 40 Trainer Aircraft on the outskirts of Kaduna while on a solo mission, as part of flying training at the 401 Flying Training School, Kaduna.

“The incident, which took place today, 19 March 2018, was as a result of an airborne emergency that could not enable the pilot fly the aircraft back to the Base. He therefore force landed the aircraft but with minimal damage to it.

”However, the student pilot, who was the only one on board, suffered minor injuries and is already receiving treatment at the 461 Nigerian Air Force Hospital, Kaduna. The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has immediately directed the constitution of a board of inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incident while efforts are ongoing to recover the aircraft. “