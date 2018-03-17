Breaking News
Photos: Swearing-in ceremony of Gov. Obiano

On 6:06 pmIn News, Photos by adekunleComments

The swearing-in ceremony of for second term in office of Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra State at Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka was witnessed by four other governors namely, David Umahi of Ebonyi, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu and Ayo Fayose of Ekiti, as well as the deputy governor of Taraba State, Alhaji Haruna Umaru.

The roll call: Professor Uche Azikiwe, Senator Ndii Obi, Senator Andy Uba, Senator Joy Emodi, Senator Victor Umeh, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Senator Chris Ngige, Senator Uche Ekwunife, Senator Stella Oduah, Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Dr. Victor Oye, Professor Charles Soludo, Mr. Godwin Ezeemo, Chief Chris Uba, among others.

GOVERNOR WILLIE OBIANO AND WIFE
ONI OF IFE AND GOVERONR IFEANYI OKOWA OF DELTA
STATE

PRESIDENT-GENERAL OHANEZE NDIGBO NNIA NWODO, DR.OGBONAYA ONU MINISTER
OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY,CHIEF EMEKA ANYOUKU AND SENATOR KEN NAMANI

LEFT DR.CHUKWUEMEKA EZIEFE, FORMER GOVERNOR OF ANAMBRA STATE AND SENATOR CHRIS NGEGE, REPRESENTATIVE OF PRESIDENT BUHARI

DR.NKEM OKEKE DEPUTY GOVERNOR OF ANAMBRA STATE AND WIFE


