Photos: Swearing-in ceremony of Gov. Obiano

The swearing-in ceremony of for second term in office of Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra State at Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka was witnessed by four other governors namely, David Umahi of Ebonyi, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu and Ayo Fayose of Ekiti, as well as the deputy governor of Taraba State, Alhaji Haruna Umaru.

The roll call: Professor Uche Azikiwe, Senator Ndii Obi, Senator Andy Uba, Senator Joy Emodi, Senator Victor Umeh, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Senator Chris Ngige, Senator Uche Ekwunife, Senator Stella Oduah, Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Dr. Victor Oye, Professor Charles Soludo, Mr. Godwin Ezeemo, Chief Chris Uba, among others.



