2019: Dickson c’ttee recommends broad-based coalition to unseat APC

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA—The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Post-Convention Reconciliation Committee has recommended the formation of a broad-based political coalition to oust the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2019 general elections.

It also charged the working committee of the party to give the South-West geo-political zone a special attention.

The committee, led by Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, gave the recommendation while presenting its report to National Working Committee, NWC, of the party in Abuja.

Presenting the report, Dickson, who led members of the committee to the PDP national secretariat, tasked the Uche Secondus-led NWC to reach out to all aggrieved members of the party in the true spirit of reconciliation ahead of the general elections.

He said: “The first issue arising from our interactions and in view of what has gone on between the convention and now, the committee is of the view that our party under your leadership should begin the ground work and make preparations that will enable our party to lead a broad-based coalition that will lead to the defeat of the APC in the 2019 general elections.

“In the course of our meetings, some of our leaders in the South-West indicated to us that the South-West is a zone that calls for some special attention by the chairman and the working committee of this party. We have already spoken to a number of these leaders.

“You (Secondus) and the working committee should meet personally with leaders who have concerns, especially in the South-West. We need to support our party leaders in that zone to send a message continually that the PDP has a place for the South-West and that no zone in this country will be left out in the scheme of things of the PDP.”

He also stressed the importance of reaching out to those yet to heed the plea of the reconciliation committee to embrace the peace offer by the NWC.

“Party leaders should be temperate in their words and considerate in their actions. This means that our party should not join issues, even with people who disagree with us and especially people who have taken some actions.”

Also recommended for immediate action by the committee is the constitution of all statutory standing committees with special emphasis on the engagement of women.