Friendlies: Westerhof hails Rohr over players selection

Former Super Eagles coach Clemens Westerhof has said that Gernot Rohr’s 28-man squad for the two friendly matches against Poland and Serbia is the best the country can offer.

The Dutch-born coach who led Nigeria to the knock stages of the 1994 World Cup stated that the squad looks good to do well at the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament if the coaches can prepare the team well.

“Good, that is the best team Nigeria has at the moment,” he said, adding, “That is the team he (Rohr) will take to the World Cup. But they must fight, fight, fight to go to the quarter-final, semifinal, yes.

“Nigeria has good players, but they must prepare very well. The coach must get good tactics in the World Cup.”

Westerhof qualified Nigeria for her first-ever World Cup in 1994, when the Eagles reached the Round of 16.