Why APC withdrawed from Rivers LG poll—IPAC

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT-HARCOURT—NTER Party Advisory Council, IPAC, yesterday, described the decision by the All Progressives Congress, APC, to boycott the planned Rivers State Local Government Area elections as a show of unpopularity.

IPAC also noted that all the political parties in the state were prepared to participate in the election, adding that over 62 parties had shown interest in the elections.

Some of the parties in the state present at the press conference yesterday include: People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Labour Party, LP, All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Accord Party, AC, Independent Democrats, National Action Council, NAC, and others.

It will be recall that Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, had announced to conduct LG polls on June 16, 2018 and APC on Wednesday had announced to boycott the election describing it as illegal.

Speaking in Port Harcourt, Chairman of IPAC in the state, Sam Ihunwo, commended RSIEC for taking the step toward conducting the LG polls.

Ihunwo, who is the chairman of Independent Democrats, ID, said: “The only pain we see is the fact that the APC is afraid that it is a rejected and unpopular political party in Rivers State.

It is part of their propaganda reminiscent of the time they falsely announced to the whole world that the National Industrial Court sitting in Yenagoa had restored the annulled elections and asked for police security to take them to the councils in Rivers State.”

“We inform the whole world that all the other political parties in Rivers State are happy with RSIEC) for putting the machinery in place to conduct free, fair and genuine local government elections on June 16, 2018.”