Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has asked if the President really know anything about happenings around him, not to talk about Nigeria?

Fayose on his twitter handle @GovAyoFayose said What manner of a President will give order to the IGP on January 9, only to be telling Nigerians on March 12 (2 months after) that he never knew that the IGP disobeyed his order? Does this President really know anything about happenings around him, not to talk about Nigeria?