800 APC members defect to PDP in Kwara

No fewer than 800 members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara have defected  to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr  Iyiola Oyedepo, the  Chairman of the PDP  in the state, received the defectors in Ilorin  on Friday during the visit of  executive members of the party in the North Central Zone.

Dr Hanafi Alabere, who led the defectors from  Alanamu Ward in Ilorin West Local Government Area, said they were fed up with the APC.

Oyedepo, in his remarks,  told the visiting zonal executives that no notable member of the party had  defected to the APC since 2015.

He described the defection of  Alabere and his  colleagues  as a pointer to the popularity of the PDP in the state.

The visiting Zonal Chairman, Mr Theophilus  Dakas,  commended the PDP  executives in the state for keeping the party intact inspite of its internal  crisis.

He  appealed to the members to continue to work for the progress of the party through sustained membership drive.

Dakas, who said the party leadership had directed that power should be devolved to the ward level, commended members over the party’s performance in the Nov. 18, 2017 local government election..

He gave an assurance that the era  of impunity and imposition of candidates in the PDP  was gone, adding that the people would  decide who would represent them.

