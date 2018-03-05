5 die, 2 injure in auto crash in Ogun

Abeokuta – Five persons were killed in an auto crash on the Sagamu – Ogijo road in Ogun, while two others were injured in an accident involving a truck and a Toyota camry car.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, made this known in a sktatement in Abeokuta on Friday.

He said that the accident happened on Thursday night around Igbara town stretch of the road.

Akinbiyi, who attributed the cause to malfunctioned break system and excessive speed said it involved a Toyota Camry Car marked AAA 889 ER and a Truck with registration number KNA 346 XA.

The TRACE Spokesman said that the driver of the truck had trouble controlling the wheel when his brake malfunctioned and rammed into the Camry car that was parked by the road side.

“The truck had a break failure due to over speeding and rammed into the Camry car parked by the roadside.

“All the five passengers in the Camry car, including the driver died on the spot and their bodies have been deposited at the morgue of Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH).

“The injured were the driver and a passenger in the truck, who are now at the Ogijo Divisional Police Headquarters as well as the vehicles,” Akinbiyi said. (NAN)