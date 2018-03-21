2019: We are ready to capture Lagos – PDP

Lagos – The Lagos chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday said it had perfected plans to capture the state in 2019.

Its State Chairman, Mr Moshood Salvador, disclosed this during a chat with newsmen in Lagos.

He said the determination of the party to win Lagos State, for the first time, was unwavering, adding that the PDP had been repositioned to achieve this feat.

Salvador said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had disappointed the people of the state and they were yearning for the PDP to takeover in 2019.

“PDP is ready to win the state in 2019; we have perfected our strategies; we are going to kick APC out because they have failed.

“We are not going to reveal or discuss our strategies on the pages of newspapers because the opposition and some people might go and block our strategies.

“But we are ready, party members are ready, we are ready to win Lagos in 2019,” he said.

Salvador said the gale of endorsements of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode to seek a second term by groups in APC was nothing, but mere political gimmicks.

According to him, Ambode has not done much to meet the expectations of residents.

He said it was big irony that a government that was claiming to have done well was imposing “obnoxious “Land Use Charge on residents’ properties.

Salvador said the reduction of the LUC after public outcry meant that the government admitted it was unfair to residents.

“A performing government will not impose an obnoxious Land Use Charge in spite of the huge resources of the state.

“If they need money, they should make alot of investments to get more revenue, not to unfairly tax residents,” he said.

Salvador described the announced reduction of LUC as laughable, saying that a total cancellation of the new tax regime would only be acceptable.

The PDP state chairman said the recent hike in Lekki gate toll was not justifiable as the tolls were expected to fall with time as obtained in advanced nations.

He urged residents to vote out APC in 2019 in view of their “draconian policies “and more.

The state party chairman said he had done a lot to repositiion the party in the last one year.

He said membership had increased substantially and that members, through massive mobilisation, now had a sense of belonging in the party.

Salvador said the high turnout of members during the last assembly of the party reflected the new spirit in the party.

On the observed crack in the chapter, he said there was really no crack except people who wanted to do business as usual.

Salvador said people were fomenting trouble because the party must be guided by honesty, discipline and fairness.

“I am an advocate of discipline; I believe in honesty and I think the party should be guided by all that.

“I don’t want to talk about those causing trouble because all they want is business as usual and not real change,” he said. (NAN) BHB/JEO/TA

Edited by Janefrances Oraka/Tajudeen Atitebi