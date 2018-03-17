2019: Ifako-Ijaiye council endorses Ambode for second term

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

In apparent preparation toward the next general elections, All Progressives Congress, APC, Chieftains and members of Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government have unanimously expressed support for the second term in office of the incumbent Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State in 2019 poll.

Chairman of the council., Apostle Oloruntoba Oke, led thousands of party faithful to endorse the candidacy at the Local Government Headquarters, Fagba, Iju, area of Lagos, Thursday.

Oke explained that the council’s endorsement was as a result of Ambode’s grassroots policies and all inclusive programmes of the government that had impacted positively on residents.

Oke said all the chairmen of the 20 Local Government and 37 Local Council Development Area, LCDAs had simultaneously picked the day for Grass roots endorsement of the Ambode government across the state.

He said: “This is premised on the simple fact that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has demonstrably distinguished himself as bastion of hope and beacon of light for light for good governance, in less than three years in the saddle.”

“A vote for APC flag bearers in the forthcoming election is a vote wisely cast. A vote for Akinwunmi Ambode is a vote for transparency, integrity, accountability and good governance.”

Therefore, to achieve overall success, Oke charged all party chieftains not only to collect their PVC, but come out and vote en masse during election period fir APC candidates and particularly mobilise voters fir Ambode who had recorded unprecedented achievements that traversed all spheres of life.

“With a population close to 20 million, we should be able to show our appreciation to this amiable governor by giving him at least five million votes to ensure the continuation of his good works cone 2019.”

Oke, who expressed confidence that the council would give over 250,000 votes to the governor in the forthcoming election, added that to make it possible, a powerful campaign team called Ambode Continuity Babes on February 14, had been inaugurated to champion the second term re-election of the governor campaign and make it a reality.

According to him, “I challenge you to summon a new spirit of loyalty, patriotism and responsibility where each of UA have resolved to pitch in and work harder to pursue the greater interest of the party.”

Earlier Ifako-Ijaiye APC Chairman Mr. Fadayomi praised party chieftains for their zeal and unity especially in the local government.

He appreciated all women, artisans market men and women, youths and traditional institutions for making the emergence of Ambode come true as well as seeing the state marching into a smart city.

“We have decided and resolved to give our all to massively support the Ambode’s continuity 2019 project,” he said.

The event was witnessed by top chieftains of the party at the local government as well as thousands of party chieftains across all the wards of the council.