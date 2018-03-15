2018 FIFA WC: Rohr lists Eagles with automatic shirts 

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, has listed national team players who will automatically make his team for the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament in Russia.

They include captain John Obi Mikel, Victor Moses, Balogun and William Troost-Ekong.

“We have a few very experienced players, such as our captain John Obi Mikel (Tianjin Teda, China). Our two central defenders William Troost-Ekong (Bursaspor, Turkey) and Leon Balogun (Mainz, Germany) are also very important to us,” the Eagles coach said in an interview with Soccer Laduma.

“We have players such as Victor Moses (Chelsea, England) and Alex Iwobi (Arsenal, England) – they are also very important for us.

“We have many young players, and everyone has a role to play in our team.

“But the most important leaders are our captain Mikel, the vice-captain Ogenyi Onazi, and Ahmed Musa also.”