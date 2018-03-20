2018 FIFA WC: Eagles’ll play friendlies like World Cup —Onazi

Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi has disclosed that the team will take friendlies matches against Poland and Serbia like they are World Cup games.

The Eagles will play Poland on Friday in Wroclaw, Poland, while the game against Serbia will be played in London next week Tuesday.

“Yes it’s a friendly match, but we don’t see it as friendly, every game is important for us as we start our World Cup build-up,” Onazi said.

The Super Eagles will be facing two top European teams at the World Cup, Croatia and Iceland and according to coach Gernot Rohr, the two matches will be an ideal preparation.

Onazi and his teammates are expected to arrive in Poland today.