197 from OML 30 communities get training

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—No fewer than 197 persons drawn from 111 communities under the Oil Mining Lease, OML 30, will benefit from a skill acquisition programme sponsored by the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company/Heritage Energy and Shoreline Joint partnership.

The skill acquisition programme, which will last six months, is part of a General Memorandum of Understanding, GmoU, entered into bet-ween the companies and their host communities.

Chairman, Community Development Board, Morrison Idiovwa, urged the beneficiaries to key into the scheme with an appeal to them to use the knowledge gained to develop their immediate communities.

Speaking on behalf of Heritage Energy Operatio-nal Services, Government and Community Relation Manager of the company, Funkakpo Fufeyin, said: “Though the number is a drop in the ocean, as a starting point it is a special privilege given to you all by OML 30 in the GMoU that was signed.

“We hope that those who will go through this training will be focused and deliver as required of them by the society.”