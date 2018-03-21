Breaking News
101 abducted Dapchi school girls released – Lai Mohammed

By adekunle

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – MINISTER of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that the number of released abducted Dapchi school girls, Yobe, has risen to 101.

National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. babagana Mongunu; Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Khadijat Abba Ibrahim and Vice President Yemi osinbajo discussing on the release of 105 Dapchi School Girls before the opening of the weekly Federal Executive Council Meeting at the State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 21/02/2018

Alhaji Mohammed who was on his way to Yobe State following the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari said that the government delegation may meet the girls in Maiduguri, Borno State.

He said, “Yes my dear brother, as of now, the number (released abducted girls) has increased to 101. However, we may probably meet the girls in Maiduguri.”


