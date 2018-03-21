101 abducted Dapchi school girls released – Lai Mohammed

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – MINISTER of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that the number of released abducted Dapchi school girls, Yobe, has risen to 101.

Alhaji Mohammed who was on his way to Yobe State following the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari said that the government delegation may meet the girls in Maiduguri, Borno State.

He said, “Yes my dear brother, as of now, the number (released abducted girls) has increased to 101. However, we may probably meet the girls in Maiduguri.”