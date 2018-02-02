Killer of Ondo headteacher, assistant docked

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—AN Owo Chief Magistrate’s Court, Ondo State, has ordered that a 42-year-old truck driver, Olajuwon Ariyibi, be remanded in prison custody.

Recall that the accused person drove the truck that crushed a headteacher, Pastor Oluwajuwon Adebayo and his assistant, Pastor Sunday Ajenifuja, to death at lpele Junction in Owo council area of the state on Monday.

The teachers were of Local Authority Primary School, Igbatoro/Familugba in Akure North Council Area of Ondo State before they were killed on their way to work.

Ariyibi was brought before Chief Magistrate Court II sitting at the GRA,Old Benin-Iyere Road, Owo, on a two-count charge of driving a truck with number plates AAA674XC recklessly, causing the deaths of Pastor Oluwajuwon Adebayo, aged 60, and Ajenifuja Sunday, 56.

Police prosecution witness, Sergeant Edu Owolabi, told the court that the offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 18 of Road Traffic Laws Cap 136 Volume 3 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

The presiding Magistrate, Mr. Sunday Adedapo, turned down the appeal of the defence counsel to grant him bail.

Magistrate Adedapo said he will rule on the bail application on February 8.