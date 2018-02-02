Ezenwa’s good, but Enyeama’s needed – Amun

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa has done enough to book a spot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, that is according to Fanny Amun.

Amun, a former coach of the national U-17 squad, the Golden Eaglets, praised Ezenwa’s excellent performance so far at the 2018 CAF African Nations Championship tournament in Morocco.

However, he said Ezenwa’s ability does not mean the Super Eagles goalkeeping problem is sorted, saying Vincent Enyeama’s experience is vital for the World Cup.

“Ezenwa has been improving with every game he plays for the Eagles and I must say based on this form, he should go to Russia but he needs to do more to be number one at the World Cup,” Amun stressed.

“The Eagles need an experienced goalkeeper and the only one available now is Enyeama. I think a fully fit Enyeama will be a big plus for the Super Eagles in that he would either be number one or drive Ezenwa to bring out his best. He (Ezenwa) is doing well now but World Cup is a different thing entirely.”