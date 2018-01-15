I won’t impose candidates on APC— Amaechi

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—The Minister of Transportation and the leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the South-South region, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, has said he will not impose candidates on the party in the forthcoming elections.

Amaechi, who is the former governor of Rivers State, noted that persons that will run for any of the positions in the elections must go through party primaries.

Amaechi spoke yesterday at the secretariat of a socio-cultural organisation, Ikwerre Youth Movement, IYM, at Isioko community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state, during a reception organised for him as the body’s Grand Patron.

Meanwhile, IYM President, Azubuike Wanjoku, has sued for unity among Ikwerre people, noting that killings would only hamper development in the state.

Wanjoku added that Amaechi, during his tenure, spread medical and educational benevolence to Ikwerre, noting that his roots are deep in Ikwerre nation.