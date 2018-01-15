We’ve not sacked poly workers — Abia Govt

…Says govt auditing poly staff

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—ABIA State Government, weekend, said that it had not sacked any staff of the Abia State Polytechnic, but in total support of the ongoing staff audit aimed at sanitising and re- positioning the institution “for greater operational efficiency.”

According to the Commissioner for Information, Mr. John Okiyi, no staff of the polytechnic had been sacked as a result of what he called “ongoing operational review” in the institution, but hoped that the exercise would make the institution to “cease to be the drain pipe and cesspool of corruption that has stunted its growth.

We are aware that the management of the institution has been investigating sundry issues bothering on presentation of forged or fake certificates, falsification of age, over staffing of some units, presentation of First School Leaving Certificates that indicate that the holder already had the certificate at age 3-9, which is naturally impossible, as well as the employment of unqualified teaching and non teaching staff.

“Abia State Government supports any fair, legal and equitable measure taken by the management of the institution to sanitize the institution and re-position it to be able to deliver quality graduates, pay workers as at when due and wean itself of operational dependence on Government financial support for survival.

When the current Government came on board, we liquidated a N2 billion loan taken by the institution at commercial rates after the board and management promised that relieving the institution of the loan burden and its associated high interest rate would ensure the polytechnic run smoothly with internally generated revenue from students’ school fees and other sources.”