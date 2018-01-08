Western Delta University in year-long celebration

Throughout Year 2018, the Western Delta University, WDU, Oghara, Ethiope West LGA, Delta State, will hold a year-long celebration to mark the 10th anniversary of its commencement.

A statement by Mr. G.O Egbiri, WDU’s Registrar, said: “Though the university acquired the Federal Government’s approval in May 2007, it actually commenced academic activities on March 31, 2008.

WDU produced its first set of graduates in 2010 and since then it has graduated seven sets of final year students regularly. This means WDU has never witnessed any disruption either by staff’s strike action or students’ unrest. Also to be celebrated is the total absence of cultism in the school.”

Mr. Egbiri explained that WDU offers 15 fully accredited undergraduate courses in the Social of Management Sciences as well as Natural and Applied Sciences.