WAFU CUP: Falcons draw Senegal, Benin, Togo

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have been drawn in group B of the West Africa Football Union Women championship billed for February 14 in Cote d’ Ivoire.

The Super Falcons still without a coach will face Benin Republic on February 15, Senegal on February 17 and then Togo on February 19 in the group stage. The matches will be played at the Robert Champroux Stadium in Abidjan.

The hosts Cote d’ Ivoire will open their account against Ghana on February 14 in group A, before playing against Burkina Faso and Niger Republic at the Houphouet Boigny Stadium also in Abidjan.