Usain Bolt to play for Borussia Dortmund

Olympic legend Usain Bolt had an open invitation to train with German Bundesliga power Borussia Dortmund for a year, and he is finally going to take the club up on the offer.

Bolt revealed this weekend that he will participate in a trial with Dortmund as he looks to pursue a professional soccer career at age 32.

But his goal isn’t to play alongside Christian Pulisic at Dortmund. Nope. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist has his sights set on playing for his favorite club, Manchester United. He’s not joking either.

Bolt explained his decision to train with Dortmund to The Express. He said the trial will start in March:

“In March we’re going to do trials with Dortmund and that will determine what I do with that career, which way it goes. If they say I’m good, and that I need a bit of training, I’ll do it.

“It makes me nervous. I don’t get nervous but this is different, this is football now. It’ll take time to adjust but once I play a few times I’ll get used to it. It was the same when I started track and field.

“I was nervous for a while until I started getting used to the crowd, people and everyone around and it falls into place,

“One of my biggest dreams is to sign for Manchester United. If Dortmund say I’m good enough, I’ll crack on and train hard.

“I’ve spoken to Alex Ferguson and I told him he needs to put in a good word. He told me if I get fit and ready, he will see what he can do.”

We know about Bolt’s world-class speed and his passion for soccer, but can he actually play? From the very limited footage (like this ad with Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero), there’s nothing that screams “MANCHESTER UNITED TALENT.”

There’s nothing wrong with Bolt shooting his shot, though. The worst that can happen is that he ends up being just an eight-time Olympic gold medalist.