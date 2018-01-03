Trump to announce awards for ‘most dishonest, corrupt media’

Moscow – U.S. President Donald Trump said he would announce awards for “most dishonest and corrupt” media outlets.



“I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock [22:00 GMT].

“Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned!” Trump wrote on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

Trump has many times accused leading U.S. media of spreading fake news targeting him during the election campaign as well as after he became the 45th president.