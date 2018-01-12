Transportation: Imo Govt begs commuters

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—FOLLOWING the growing difficulties experienced by commuters in Imo State, the government yesterday, pleaded with the residents to be patient.

Speaking in defence of the state government on the transportation difficulties being suffered by residents, the President of Keke/Taxi Operators Association, Mr. Nnamdi Okorie, who spoke to newsmen in Owerri, said the taxis were not enough.

The state government had banned the operation of Keke in Owerri metropolis.

As a way of cushioning the effect, Okorie explained that his team was putting strategies in place to make sure that operators of the Taxi Imo do not operate outside the state capital. He assured that very soon, the pains would be over.

He said: “We are setting up a committee to monitor the activities of the taxi drivers to ensure that they do not move out of the Owerri metropolis, because we do not have enough taxis. I am saying this, because in the time when tricycles were operational, we had over 50,000 operators in the state.”

Imo, Abia record 90% accident-free

Meanwhile, the coordinator of National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Imo and Abia operation unit, Mr. Evans Ugoh, said yesterday, that the states recorded 90 per cent accident-free during yuletide celebration.

He revealed this to newsmen in Owerri, on his assessment on the road crashes in the two states.

Ugoh added that the feat was as result of effective collaboration with other agencies as well as the launching of Operation Eagle Eye.

He said: “The agency was able to achieve the feat through its operation Eagle Eye and with the efforts of various response agencies, we were able to achieve 90 percent accident free yuletide season.”