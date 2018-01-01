Traditional ruler, wife killed in Southern Kaduna

Ben Agande,

Kaduna – Another tragedy struck in Southern Kaduna early in the new year as a traditional ruler, the Etum Numana, Mr. Gambo Makama and his wife were shot dead and his palace and car set ablaze by unknown gunmen in the volatile southern Kaduna region.



The son of the traditional ruler was however lucky as he survived the attack with gun shot injuries and is being treated at an undisclosed hospital.

The killing of the traditional ruler and his wife has brought to ten, the number of persons killed by unknown gunmen in southern Kaduna in the last one week.

The state police Public relations officer, Asp Aliyu Mukhtar who co firmed the killing said although no arrest had been made, the police were on the trail of the gunmen