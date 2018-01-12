Terrorism, Kidnapping: Ogun commercial cyclists union partner Police, Army with intelligence gathering

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—The leadership of the Amalgamated Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners, Repairers and Ridders Association of Nigeria, ACOMORAN, has pledged to partner with the security agencies to tackle terrorism, kidnapping and other crimes in Ogun State.

The National President of ACOMORAN, Babangida Meula, said this at a press briefing in Abeokuta, while unveiling the identification/security code for every member of the association.

Meula said the association, through its members, would assist the security agencies in “intelligence gathering” since they operate in nooks and crannies of the state.”

He said the code would afford ACOMORAN the avenue to capture the biometric data of members operating in any part of the state.

He explained that through the code, members who commit any crime or aid criminals could easily be tracked down to his unit where he operates.

He said: “The code is for the benefit of both the riders and passengers. It was conceived by the office of the Inspector General of Police, then sent to Minister of Transportation, who later routed it to the office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice.