Technician stabs man’s buttocks for refusing to buy him beer

By Onozure Dania

Lagos – A technician, Ozoemena Osigwe, who allegedly assaulted an unemployed man by stabbing him with a knife in the buttocks over his refusal to buy him a drink, was Thursday arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Osigwe 37, who resides at Marwa Ghetto is facing a one-count charge of unlawful assault and occasioning harm.

The prosecutor Inspector Ingobo Emby told the Court that the complainant, Samuel Emmanuel, was drinking at a bar when Osigwe approached and taunted him that he was drunk.

He said that the incident occurred at about 2pm on New Year’s day in a bar at Marwa Ghetto, Lekki.

‎Emby said that Osigwe allegedly asked Emmanuel to buy him a bottle of beer, but the complainant refused.

He also said that fight broke out following an exchange of insults.

“The complainant broke a bottle and threatened the defendant with it. Osigwe fled to his house nearby and allegedly returned with a kitchen knife with which he stabbed the complainant in the buttocks.”

According to Emby, the offence committed is punishable under Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However Osigwe pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him by the police.

The Magistrate W. B. Balogun granted him bail in the sum of N200,000, with two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned to February 13, for mention.