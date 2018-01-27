Searching for Love?

Networking/Sponsorship

•Tina a single mother of one, needs kind hearted, Nigerians to sponsor her financially to start up a business of hair dressing salon.07017772889

•Blessing tall, slim, jovial, fatherless from a poor background, from Anambra state, needs good spirited Nigerians to sponsor her education,account 3087096166,Nwakaeme Chidimma,Perpetual,FirstBank. 09039034775

•Nonye needs financial help from good spirited Nigerians to meet up with her hospital bill, for a blood and bone infection that was diagnosed two years ago. Nonye C Nwaefulu. 0022233800 Access Bank. 07061989753

•Nwando resides at Asaba, needs well meaning Nigerians to sponsor his NCE program.08169314949

•Chima a graduate from Federal Poly Nekede, needs someone who can help him with the sum of N400,000, for his business. 08174233153

Lovers

Searching Female

•Caro 24, tall, needs a sexually active man to satisfy her. 08068684663

•Ene 40, tall and plunpy, a single mother of one, needs a caring man, widower, or single father, aged 42-60, for marriage.07032994206, 09056105995

•Christbel 33, needs a man that is truthful, God fearing and responsible, for a relationship that will lead to marriage,aged 37-40. 08133408736

•Gracie 24, a graduate, beautiful and hardworking, needs a caring and matured man, who is HIV positive, for a serious relationship, that will lead to marriage.08124891257

•Juliet 22, needs a handsome, graduate, employed and God fearing man, for a serious relationship, aged 25-30 in Bayelsa. 09029598241

•Cindy 25 and busty, needs a man to satisfy her in bed. 08148595415

•Mercy from Delta State, needs a responsible, mature and well to do, Christian, God fearing man, aged 35-40, who is dark or chocolate in complexion, employed or in to good business, for a serious relationship.07059093775

•Mitchelle 27,beautiful, a graduate and a single mother needs a loving and caring single father, for a serious relationship, that will lead to marriage.08133478281

Searching Male

•Samuel a driver, in Kaduna, needs a lady, for a relationship.08051222411

•Ikechukwu 33, a graduate, employed and from Imo, state, needs a lady, who is a graduate and employed, aged 23 -32, for relationship. 08117364789,08068276221

•Ade 45, tall, chocolate in complexion, and resides in Lagos a trader, needs a humble tall slim dark, employed lady, whose genotype is AA, aged 25-50, for marriage.08060342844

•Jacob 39 resides in PH, needs a matured lady, aged 30-35, for a serious relationship.08063998648

•Martins 25, from Abia State, needs a lady, aged 18-30, for a relationship that can lead to marriage.08149938843

•Samuel 37, from Cross River State, but resides in Lekki Ajah Lagos, needs a lady, around Lekki or VI, aged 30-45.09080836900

•Chris needs a beautiful lady, aged 20- 25.08066303438, 0147799573331

•Mich 33, needs a lady, aged 40-45, who is financially ok for a discrete relationship.08032466144

•Caleb 30, fair in complexion, neat, tall, industrious, God fearing and employed, from Anambra state, but resides in Benin, needs a Christian, responsible, truthful, employed lady for affairs aged 18-35. 08060168528

•Joshua 29, from Abia State, a business man, needs a lady, aged 20-30, for a relationship that can lead to marriage. 08135989966

•Udo 39, a graduate, employed from Imo State, but resides in Lagos, needs an employed or self employed, plump lady, aged 22-31. 08029843894, 07067598801

•Dodi 29, handsome, caring and from Rivers State, needs a matured lady, within Rivers and Lagos,for a romantic relationship,aged 35-50. 07066896727,07033801880

•Ariyo 35, tall, slim and employed, needs a humble, loyal and employed lady, aged 30-40, for a cordial relationship.08036625688, bankoleariyo5@gmail

•Peter 24, tall, slim, handsome, jovial and fun loving, needs a sexy and adventurous lady, aged 18-22, for a romantic and fun filled affair.07067446977 •Philip31,resides in Abuja needs a employed mature lady who is ready to settle down, aged 28-32.08053511416, 08062635558

•Michael 40, a businessman, from Anambra State, needs a lady, aged 25-35, for a serious relationship.07032780105

•Tony 43, 5.11ft tall, fair in complexion,presentable, employed and resides in Lagos, needs a good lady for a wife aged 35-45. 08050896405

•Samuel 32, resides in Port Harcourt, needs a fair in complexion lady, for a relationship, that can lead to marriage.09038602611

•Zain 44, a Deltan, needs a tall, busty lady, who is a university graduate, not circumcised, genotype AA, also from Delta State, and resides in Delta State,aged 26-33, for marriage. 08025152808,08030722412, 07084354272

Sugar Cares

Searching Male

•Dominic 27, average height, and resides in Nasarawa state, needs a sugar mummy.08037351986

•Trust 34, from Rivers State, needs a sugar mummy, who is God fearing, for a relationship.07082211222, 08108883576

•Gabriel resides in Osogbo, a medical doctor, needs a sugar mummy, that can support him financially, for a serious relationship.08164702519, 08037306164

•Ufuoma 35 and resides in Warri, Delta state, needs a wealthy sugar mummy, who resides in Warri, Delta state or Abuja, for a serious relationship.07084695410

•Chris 30, Igbo by tribe and resides in Mararaba, Nasarawa state, needs a clean and calm sugar mummy, who is not in marriage, aged 40- 60, from Abuja for a relationship. 08125017266

Disclaimer!

Dear readers, please note that we neither operate, nor are we an affiliate of any match–making agency in or outside the country. Any reader who transacts business with any one claiming to be our agent does so at his/her own risk. Our mission is only to provide a platform for social networking.



Also note that neither Vanguard, nor Yetunde Arebi will be liable for any error in the publication of requests which may result in any form of embarrassment to any member of the public. We therefore request that text must be sent through at least one of the numbers for contact. This notice is necessary to enable us serve you better in our refreshingly different style. You can send your requests to 33055. For enquiries, text or call 08026651636